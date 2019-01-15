Boardman’s three elementary schools would become K-3 buildings

By JESSICA HARDIN

Less than a year after Boardman Local Schools successfully campaigned for a 10-year, $5.8 million levy, the district has proposed closing one of its four elementary schools at the end of the school year.

Last spring, township residents were given the choice between Plan A, the passage of the levy; and Plan B, a reduction of 12 teaching positions.

The latter would have essentially eliminated much of the district’s arts programming.

Despite the passage, the district is still bracing to downsize, and Market Street Elementary’s future is grim.

Some in the school district said closing Market Street Elementary has been considered for many years. Others point out it wasn’t a key component in the run up to the 2018 levy.

The closure “really isn’t connected with the levy. It’s a false connection,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton.

THE PLAN

Boardman parents learned of the realignment plan through an automated call from Saxton last Thursday.

Boardman Local Schools also announced the plan in a news release.

Per the proposal, Boardman’s three elementary schools – Robinwood Lane, Stadium Drive and West Boulevard – would become K-3 buildings to accommodate incoming Market Street students. All fourth-graders would move to Center Intermediate School on Market Street, making Center a fourth- to sixth-grade building.

The proposed closure could save the district $500,000 a year, Saxton said.

Attrition and redistribution of teachers won’t necessitate firings, Saxton said, but, non-teaching staff may see cuts.

When investigating the proposed closure, Saxton said, the plan’s academic benefits became apparent.

Saxton provided the example of federal Title I services at Boardman’s elementary schools. Currently, Stadium Drive Elementary does not qualify for these math and reading intervention services.

Under the realignment plan, Stadium Drive will be eligible to offer these services.

PLANNING AHEAD

School board president Jeff Barone said the proposal comes after a decline in the number of students in the district.

The Boardman district’s enrollment was 4,308 in the 2015 school year, and is currently 4,039.

Projections estimate that the district will have 3,862 students in 2024.

Saxton, however, said that the decision was made to avoid a redux of the May 2018 levy campaign.

“One thing we learned in our levy campaign is that levies are reactionary. People said, ‘In the future, can you be proactive?’ This is an opportunity to save money and get better services,’” Saxton said.

The plan allows the district to budget and plan for future expenditures, Barone added.

“If you’ve ever been in Center, you know it is a very old building. In reality, at some point, we’re going to have to replace the building down the road. ... We don’t want to have to [ask taxpayers for more money],” Barone said.

A contingent of parents supports the plan, saying that it’s been in the works for years.

“Everyone is fearful of schools turning into what Youngstown City Schools are. Market Street is behind [the other elementary schools]. I feel like this closes the gap,” said parent Kristina Atwood.

Others, who did not want to go on the record, posted to Facebook with concerns about the plan in light of the levy.

ROOM FOR INPUT

As information and misinformation about the plan proliferates in digital media, parents are encouraging each other to pose questions directly to district leaders.

Parents and residents have the opportunity to share their perspectives on the plan at a meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardman High School cafeteria.

OPEN ENROLLMENT

Boardman joins Campbell, Canfield, Poland and Springfield as the five districts in the county that choose not to participate in open enrollment.

The policy allows students from other districts to enroll in district schools. Each student brings in about $6,000 in state funding.

As a result, Boardman loses about 180 students and $1 million per year.

For the 2018-19 school year, 74.5 percent of Ohio school districts offered open enrollment.

In March 2017, Saxton told The Vindicator that the district would need to be in a difficult financial situation and unable to pass a levy.

“It was crystal clear last spring that open enrollment is not for Boardman ... It destroys your community and the character of your school,” Saxton said Tuesday. WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE BUILDING?

Once the building has been vacated, it will be put up for sale, Saxton said.

The school, which was built in 1951, sits on 12.7 acres and is valued at about $2.6 million, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website.

Selling schools hasn’t been easy. Last year, Dobbins Elementary closed in Poland. The building remains vacant.

Zoning restrictions could complicated the future sale.

The property is zoned “R-1,” which is reserved for residential properties and schools.

“It’s something the township would fight to keep [zoned that way], because that’s what’s built around it,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.

Additionally, a 2.5-acre detention system was built underground at the property in 2008. The project, funded in part through an Ohio Public Works grant, cost about $500,000.

The property is in a floodplain, meaning the parcel is low-lying, near a river and subject to flooding.

“It would really make sense for the water district to acquire the property. It’s something we’re going to need to talk to the schools about,” Loree said.

