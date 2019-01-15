Area could have its first major snowstorm of the winter season Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley could be in for its first major snowstorm of the winter season Saturday.

It’s too early to say how many inches the area will get, but it’s possible it will be several, said Tom King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

“It’s going to produce heavy snow,” he said. “While it’s too early to say how much, it could very well be a good accumulation. We’ll know better in a couple of days. But a couple of indications are Saturday and Saturday night we will have accumulating snow in Northeast Ohio.”

King added: “At this point, it would require a shovel and a snowblower.”

The Valley will have a chance for snow every day this week, King added.

Late tonight into Wednesday, snow flurries or freezing drizzle is expected.

There’s also a chance of snow Thursday and Friday.

“The snow won’t be heavy any of those days,” King said. “Saturday is the one we need to worry about.”