Agenda Wednesday

ABC Water and Storm Water District board of trustees, 2 p.m., Boardman Township government center, 8299 Market St.

Austintown Board of Education, policy subcommittee meeting, 10 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Newton Township Zoning Commission, reorganization/business meeting, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Struthers City Council, annexation, zoning and industrial business committee at 6:15 p.m., finance and legislation committee at 6:30 p.m., caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Western Reserve Port Authority, board meeting, 8:30 a.m., economic development office, 240 N. Champion St., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting at 4:45 p.m.; regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.