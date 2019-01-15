‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

The guests scheduled to appear beginning at 8 a.m. today on “Brainfood from the Heartland” hosted by Louie B. Free on Vindy Talk radio at vindy.com are Dr. Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic, chief medical consultant on “The Dr. Oz Show,” and author of four No. 1 New York Times best-selling books, and Dr. Michael Crupain, medical director of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Also joining the show will be Green Youngstown’s Jennifer Jones; Ashley Byrne of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals); and Laura Theodore, vegan chef, plant-based cookbook author and creator of the plant-based cooking and healthy lifestyle series “Jazzy Vegetarian” on public television.