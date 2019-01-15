3 dead after Parkman Township crash

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP — Two Warren men and a girl, 9, were killed in a 5:33 p.m. Monday two-car crash on state Route 528 near Shed Road in Geauga County.

Killed were James E. Gray, 72, and his daughter, Chloe Trupa, 9. Gray was driving a 2018 Honda Civic, and his daughter was a passenger. Also killed was Anthony O'Malley, 48, who was driving the other car, a 2008 Pontiac G6.

The Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Gray was driving north on 528 and traveled left of center, striking the southbound vehicle driven by O'Malley. Gray and his daughter were not wearing seat belts, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

O'Malley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Hospital Geauga Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the highway patrol said in a news release. The crash remains under investigation.