Youngstown City School District expands its music program

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools fifth- through eighth-graders have a new sound this year with an expanded music program allowing them to play instruments.

The program is designed to give them the opportunity to choose to learn band, orchestra or choir. It incorporates these into students’ regularly scheduled days.

Instructor Shawn Marco called this musical incorporation a revelation.

“It could transform our entire school system,” he said.

“It’s beautiful watching students choose what they want to play and have that opportunity to learn,” said Tracy Schuler Vivo, the school district’s Visual and Performing Arts director. “It’s an important outlet for all students and all children to have to express themselves.”

Fifth grader Terry Luckey agreed.

“I like music,” he said. “It expresses all my feelings.”

Fifth grader Ta’Myra Sly said her music class is fun. “We have a fun teacher and I really like the sound we make,” she said.

Se’Niyah Howell, fifth grader, said the music has a different effect on her: “I like the music because it calms me down,” she said.

Dynasty Bratton, another fifth grader, said she likes being able to learn how to play music. “You can talk through your instrument and get better by making noises,” she said.

Terry agreed: “It’s fun when you don’t know how and they teach you how to play,” he said. “When you press down a button, beautiful music comes out.”

Marco said he’s proud of his students and their success in the music program.

“I’m proud to say this past school year we’ve had great success in getting the music program started again,” he said. “It’s flourishing.”

His experience was described as amazing.

“Music teachers, for a long time, have been talking about the positive effects of music education — and it’s been verified clinically,” Marco said. “This is something we knew all along and those of us involved in teaching music and who have loved music are seeing the results. It also helps every other subject too with the problem-solving process involved.”

Marco said he’s thankful for the supportive staff at his schools and the encouragement that comes with them.

“It’s wonderful making music with the kids and being able to see them perform on their own,” he said. “My greatest wish is that I want every kid to be able to play better than I can play.”