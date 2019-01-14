Flu-associated hospitalizations rose during the 1st week in January

Staff report

COLUMBUS

Flu activity in Ohio is increasing and is widespread throughout the state for the first time during this flu season, reported the Ohio Department of Health.

Also, the number of flu-associated hospitalizations is rising with 338 new hospitalizations during the first week of January compared with 166 during the last week of December.

There have been 893 total flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio so far this flu season, which runs from October 2018 to May 2019. The number of flu cases typically peaks between December and February, said ODH officials, who emphasized it is not too late to get a flu shot.

The ODH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot because it is one of the best protections against seasonable flu viruses. It takes about two weeks for a flu shot to take full effect.

“Flu vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent the flu, which can lead to missed work and school and cause other serious health complications,” said ODH Medical Director Dr. Clint Koenig.

“Pregnant women, young children and people who have serious medical conditions are especially at risk for serious complications from the flu,” health officials said.

Flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Although most people fully recover from the flu, some experience severe illness such as pneumonia and respiratory failure, and the flu can sometimes be fatal. People who think that they may have the flu and are pregnant, have an underlying medical condition, or who are extremely ill should contact their health care provider immediately, ODH officials said.

Though vaccination provides the greatest protection against the flu, other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading it include washing hands frequently or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, or coughing or sneezing into one’s elbow; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; and by staying home from school or work when sick and until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

More information about flu and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.