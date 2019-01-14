The program, RISE Recovery, is housed at 3132 Belmont Ave., Youngstown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

ONE Health Ohio will soon provide Suboxone as part of its medication-assisted treatment program.

The program called RISE Recovery was formerly known as ACT Center for Recovery, located at 3132 Belmont Ave.

ONE Health Ohio recently decided to add Suboxone to its list of medication-assisted treatment options to ensure it offered a full spectrum of opioid-addiction treatments to its clientele, said Dr. Maria Kowal, chief medical officer of ONE Health Ohio.

Through the RISE (Recovery, Inspiration, Support, and Empowerment) program, OHO has created specialized programming designed to meet the needs of individuals who are suffering from chemical dependency. A new trade name was derived for this service line portraying the clients’ journey as they RISE from addiction to recovery.

Each of these four pillars are imperative to the program philosophy and will be important components in completing the program.

“We are passionately committed to providing evidence-based, medication-assisted treatment with an individual focus on each patient that is proven to break the cycle of relapse and restore our patients to health and happiness,” said Dr. Kowal.

“We employ a multidisciplinary team approach; every patient works with his or her own clinician, nurse, counselor and other specialists as needed, allowing us to treat the physical, psychological and emotional components of addiction,” she said.

Patient appointments are being pre-scheduled at OHO health centers in Youngstown, Warren, Newton Falls and Alliance.

RISE Recovery offers appointments from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3132 Belmont Ave. in Youngstown. For information about the program, call 1-844-652-8219.