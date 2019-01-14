US Sen. Rob Portman is accepting senate page applications

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s office is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program through March 29.

Students will have an opportunity to apply to be part of the page program for one of the summer sessions: session one starts June 10 and session two starts July 8.

To apply for the program, you must be an Ohio resident, a junior in high school who will be 16 or 17 years of age, but not yet 18 years old on or before the date of appointment, and have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

Fill out the online application here: https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/37ca4458-ad69-4dd3-a1d6-ae6e81173a64/

“Pages spend a majority of their time on the Senate floor working with members, delivering correspondence and legislative material and learning about how Congress works," said Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that students will carry with them for their entire lives.”