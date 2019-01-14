TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Brandy N. Cross, 20, and Sajjad H. Bajwa, 30, both of Warren.

Amy L. Brinkley, 31, of Sharpsville, Pa., and Brian S. Dunn, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Roy Black, 29, and Tara E. Hidesy, 27, both of Warren.

Amanda N. Adamson, 35, and Larry D. Rood II, 40, both of Warren.

Dissolutions Asked

Kristy L. Greene and Ronald K. Greene.

April Kline and James McIntosh.

Kathleen A. Schaeffer and Dennis C. Schaeffer.

Brandon Bianco and Kristin Bianco.

Divorces Asked

Rebecca Chapin v. Justin Chapin.

Claudeen Davidson v. James V. Davidson.

Stephanie Navarra v. Josh Navarra.

Kevin E. Bronson v. Delvorine A. Bronson.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward F. Cannistra et al, foreclosure (2).

Sam Lamancusa v. Christi L. Goodworth et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daniel A. Wargo et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Jodi Weaver et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Amelia Sanker et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dianna Johnson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James M. Sayers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Shellee Shaffer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kimberly Dawkins et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin A. Psznick et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vncent A. Fabrizi et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stanley D. Beach et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Walter R. Kurinko et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. David M. Sabolsky et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Daniel L. Padula et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Glenda J. Poling et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Brandy L. Bradfield et al, foreclosure.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Joshua Foster et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Brian Ewing et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Annice L. Provitt et al, foreclosure.

Flagship Credit Acceptance LLC v. Jeremy E. Bingham, other civil.

Childrens Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. Sean Brown, other civil.

Mantis Funding LLC v. Real Care Home Care LLC et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Mareieta Reed, other civil.

Kristen M. Younger et al v. Kira L. Bowman et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James M. Matash, other civil.

Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina v. Charles C. Lamonge, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Andrew Barr, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Melissa Hall, other civil.

Sam Lamancusa v. James F. Sydlowski et al, other civil.

Cheryl R. Maiorca et al v. C&C Ice Cream LLC et al, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Katie Peterson, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Kevin Lockwood et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Barbara A. Prussey, other civil.

Highway Equipment Co. v. Richard Boccia Construction Inc., other civil.

Karen S. McGhee v. William E. McCleary et al, other torts.

Robert Woychik v. Valley View Food LLC et al, other torts.

Carmella Gould Guardian v. estate of Michael J. Chizmar Sr. et al, other torts.

Leah E. Pyne v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Mahoning Lighting and Maintenance Inc. et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. James Boyle, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Aardvark Contracting LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Estes Expedited LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Avalon South Golf Course Management Co. et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. CW Landscaping et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Regina Orellana et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Thoroughbred Transport LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Lime Tree Sandwich Gallery LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Kristen V. Schmidt et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Paul Yassall, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. 3 Way Cafe LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. William Blake, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Stephanie L. Michalski et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. POCS LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Southside Environmental Group LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Victoria Hall Inc., money.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Linda Barnett, money.

Capital One N.A. v. Adam M. Barnhart, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jon Lesher, money.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Colleen Girtz, money (3).

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. William Goterba, money.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Amanda J. Kittle, money.

Discover Bank v. Matthew Kopp, money.