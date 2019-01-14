Suspected arrested in December city homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in a late 2018 shooting death on the South Side was arrested today by U.S. Marshals.

Lavontae Knight, 22, is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault for the death of Trevice Harris, 37, who died of gunshot wounds Dec. 30 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he was found wounded about 11:10 p.m. that day in an SUV at a 3200 Market St. gas station.

Knight was arrested at a home on the West Side, a marshals spokesman said.

Police said Harris and a woman were parked somewhere on the South Side when someone opened fire on the SUV. They drove to the gas station to seek help. The woman was also treated for wounds at St. Elizabeth.

Knight also faces charges of kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property for the incident. He has a warrant on weapons charges from Columbiana County.

