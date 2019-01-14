Shawn Villers sentenced to prison

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of robbing two gas stations on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown hours apart was sentenced today to eight years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn Villers, 32, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of aggravated robbery for the two robberies on June 13.

Villers was accused of pulling a knife and robbing a BP station at Mahoning Avenue and Niles Canfield Road and a GetGo station on Mahoning Avenue, both of them hours apart.