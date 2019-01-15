No public comment on county's justice tax

By JUSTIN DENNIS

Mahoning County commissioners Monday hosted the first of two informational hearings on the county’s .75 percent criminal justice tax, which comes up for a five-year renewal on the May 7 ballot.

The second hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

The measure does not seek to increase the tax. The county’s sales tax is currently 7.25 percent, which includes 5.75 percent to the state, .50 percent for the county’s general fund and .25 percent to the Western Reserve Transit Authority.

The tax, about 75 cents on every $100 spent in the county, has generated more than $25 million annually, which makes up 86 percent of the county criminal justice system, funding the sheriff, prosecutor and coroner’s offices, as well as dispatching services.

Commissioner David Ditzler said the sales tax is “the fairest form of tax there is.” County officials estimate about 40 percent of the tax’s total revenue is funded by out-of-county residents, he said.

The commissioner-led hearings are an opportunity to show residents how the funds are spent and make the case for renewal. The same board chose against making the justice tax permanent after public push back, he said.

“I just hope people come out and listen to where it goes and are informed when they vote,” Ditzler said.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said the county’s criminal justice system “affects employment, it affects our schools, it affects our children, our business” and losing its sole funding measure would “put us back in the Stone Ages” and likely lead to fiscal emergency.

If the sales tax is rejected, officials project about a 38 percent or $12.2 million reduction in services by 2021, the majority of which would be from the sheriff’s office, according to figures provided by the commissioners.

The revenue loss would “severely cripple” mandated services at the county jail and stop several “proactive” police initiatives that began after the tax was first approved.

“We have to keep that sales tax healthy,” Sheriff Jerry Greene said. “We can’t abuse it. We have to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars. It’s so scary because [the measure is] the whole budget – it’s everything. We’re constantly looking at everything we’re doing and trying to be efficient. I hope the public sees that.”

Only a handful of residents attended Monday’s hearing and none entered any public comment on the tax. Antonio DiTommaso Jr., representative of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, said he attended the session in support of the tax and the justice system, which offers security for businesses and fosters new business growth.

“It’s good for business. It gives a good attraction for the area,” he said. “If we don’t have the tax, then it’s going to depress the area again. It’s going to be a kick in the shins. It’s going to bring us down.”

Commissioners also approved reorganization changes before the hearing. Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti was named board president and Ditzler was named vice president.