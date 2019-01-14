Niles rally calls for justice for Burroughs

NILES

People who rallied outside of the Niles Court-Fire-Police Center on Sunday say they are seeking justice for Matthew Burroughs, 35, who was shot multiple times by Niles police Jan. 2 at the Royal Mall Apartments while officers were trying to arrest him, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Burroughs’ death was ruled a homicide by the Trumbull County Coroner’s office.

In a statement, police said the officers feared for their lives because Burroughs tried to run over them with his car.

The police officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a report on the incident by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the investigation.

Niles officials said they will meet with protesting organizations once the BCI investigation is complete.