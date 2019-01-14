Niles police ID officers involved in fatal shooting

NILES — The police department has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting earlier this month at the Royal Arms Apartments.

The officers are James Reppy and Christopher Mannella.

Killed in the shooting was Matthew Burroughs, 35. Reports said the officers were trying to get Burroughs to stop after he fled the municipal court building and they fired at him because he accelerated toward them in a car he was driving and refused to stop.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Manella has been on the force for 28 years while Reppy has been an officer in Niles for six years.

The two will be on administrative leave until the investigation is completed, said Chief Jay Holland.