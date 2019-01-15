MetroParks plans capital improvements worth $5.36 million

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks planning and operations director Steve Avery presented the park’s capital improvement plan for 2019 at the board’s Monday meeting.

The plan is expected to cost $5.36 million, with grant money comprising at least $1.18 million of the total.

The plan’s largest project is the redevelopment of the Ford Nature Center, which is expected to cost $3.3 million.

Thus far, the park has raised about $1 million. The park has also secured a $1 million challenge grant for the project from the Sand Hill Foundation.

Other big-ticket projects include the construction of a maintenance area near the Wick Recreation Area, which will cost about $500,000, and improvements on the golf course, which will cost about $300,000.