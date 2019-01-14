Man who took 2 women hostage at UPS facility is dead

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — An armed man who entered a UPS processing facility this morning and held two women hostage for several hours was shot and killed by police as he left the building with the women, authorities said.

Several officers fired at William Owens, 39, of Sicklerville, N,J., after he and the hostages had left the building, the state Attorney General's Office said in a news release that did not detail the situation or explain why the suspect was shot.

Owens had entered the business about 8:45 a.m. and fired shots, which did not strike anyone, before taking the women to a room and barricading himself inside with them, authorities said. Officials believe Owens had a prior relationship with one of the hostages, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said.

The women escaped without serious injuries after the standoff in Logan Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia, Fiore said.

"Multiple members of law enforcement fired at the man, who was armed with a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene," the news release said.