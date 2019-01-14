Man jailed after fighting with juvenile, police

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Glenwood Avenue man early Sunday evening elbowed and kicked police officers trying to arrest him on a domestic violence call.

Anthony Williams, 28, is in the Mahoning County jail on three counts of assault on a police officer, a fourth degree felony, and first degree misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault.

Police were called to the home just before 8 p.m. for a report of a fight between a juvenile male and an adult male and when they arrived they found the juvenile had a broken nose, a bruise under his eye and a bite mark on his shoulder.

On the way police were alerted by dispatchers that Williams has a history of being uncooperative with police.

Williams was at the top of the steps when police arrived but refused to come to speak to officers. When they went inside to arrest him he pushed and pulled away from police and elbowed an officer in the chest. He was taken to the ground and kicked the same officer, then once he was handcuffed he kicked that officer again when he was in a cruiser.

Reports said Williams also threatened another officer.

Williams was taken to the jail but because he was so combative he was refused admittance when he was questioned by the jail nurse.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was also combative, before he was returned to the jail because he refused any medical treatment.