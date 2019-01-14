Man jailed after altercation with ex-girlfriend

YOUNGSTOWN — A South Heights man is expected to be arraigned on aggravated burglary charges later today in municipal court after police caught him on top of a woman early Saturday morning inside an apartment in the 500 block of Falls Avenue.

Officers were called to the home about 1:10 a.m. and heard a woman yelling at a man to get off her. Police went in the home through a back door and found John Leroy Randall III, 20, holding a woman down on a bed. He released the woman when ordered to by police, reports said.

Reports said Randall told police the woman was letting him stay there, but the woman told police Randall was her ex-boyfriend and when he asked to stay with her earlier she said no

Randall is being held in the Mahoning County jail.