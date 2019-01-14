Man gets year in prison for vehicular homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County judge sentenced Michael Romigh, of Boardman, to one year in prison for causing the crash that killed a North Jackson woman last summer.

Romigh pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide this morning before county Judge R. Scott Krichbaum and was immediately sentenced. Romigh was set for trial today.

Romigh reportedly ran a stop sign near the intersection of Blott and Rosemont roads in North Jackson on June 22 and struck the vehicle driven by Rachel Wood, of North Jackson.

Wood's vehicle reportedly flipped upside down and landed in a ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.