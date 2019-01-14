Love goes to the dogs for Valentine’s Day

POLAND

Friends of Fido is hosting its annual Valentine’s Day card event, “For the Love of Dogs.” Mail $1 along with a valentine for the dogs at the Mahoning County Dog Shelter. You can mail to Friends of Fido P.O. Box 14155, Poland, OH 44514. For information, visit the Face- book page at Friends of Fido MCDP or its website at www.friendsoffidomahoning.org.

Cards and donations also can be dropped off at Pet Lodge USA of Boardman at 8063 Market St. and Dar’s Dirty Dogs at 3265 Canfield Road. The money raised will be for veterinarian care which includes heartworm treatment for the dogs which totaled over $73,000 in 2018.