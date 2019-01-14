Drivers identified

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two drivers involved in a fatal head-on crash Friday morning in Mahoning Township.

Jerald C. Essad, 36, of Youngstown, was driving east along U.S. Route 224 near the intersection of Carbon Micco Road when he crossed the center line and struck the front-left side of the vehicle being driven by Justin M. Palmer, 34, of New Castle, according to a state police report.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene. Essad was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with unspecified injuries, state police said. The crash occurred just before 9 a.m.