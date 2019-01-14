Congressman Tim Ryan introduces legislation censuring Rep. Steve King

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan introduced a resolution today condemning and censuring U.S. Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Iowa, for his comments about white supremacy in a New York Times interview last week.

“The dangerous ideology of white supremacy has no place in America – let alone Congress,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, we all have a responsibility to call out Rep. King’s hateful and racist comments. And this isn’t the first time he has made headlines for his inappropriate language. It’s far past time that Congress holds him accountable. We need to send a strong message to our colleagues and the American people that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

If passed, King would need to present himself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of the censure, and there would be a public reading of the resolution by the speaker.