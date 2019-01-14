Commissioners host session on criminal justice tax renewal

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners this morning hosted the first of two informational hearings on the county's .75 percent criminal justice tax, which comes up for another five-year renewal on the May ballot.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said the county's criminal justice system "affects employment, it affects our schools, it affects our children, our business" and losing its sole funding measure would "put us back in the Stone Ages" and likely lead to fiscal emergency.

No public comment on the tax was entered. However, Antonio DiTommaso Jr., representative of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, said he attended Monday's meeting in support of the tax and the justice system, which offers security for businesses and fosters new business growth.

