Choirs at Canfield set dinner theater

CANFIELD

The Choral Department of Canfield High School is busy with final preparations for Cinemagic. On Jan. 26, the high school on Cardinal Drive will be transformed into a dinner theater.

The dinner portion begins at 6 p.m. with a VIP tasting event, which includes a sampling from local restaurants. At 7 p.m., the evening continues with a musical sampling of favorites from Broadway by the students of the high-school choirs. Performances include the One Octave Higher Female Ensemble, The Chamber Ensemble, The Concert Choir and many student soloists.

Tickets are on sale. Tasting and concert combination tickets are $20. Concert only tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For information or to reserve tickets, call 330-702-7128 .

Trust announces scholarships

STRUTHERS

The Thomas J. Seefred Trust is a perpetual fund that will award scholarships up to $3,000 each to college students between 18 and 25 who live with juvenile diabetes. The fund was created by Thomas J. Seefred of Struthers.

College students must be successfully completing a standard curriculum leading to a bachelor’s degree at an accredited junior college, college, or university. The scholarship is open to Ohio residents with preference to qualified applicants from Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Applications may be printed from the Trust’s website at www.seefredtrust.org, and must be postmarked by May 1. Scholarship recipients will be notified after July 1. For information, call Karen Leetch at 330-540-3551.

Grant targets help for babies, toddlers

COLUMBUS

Ohio has been awarded $10.5 million in the latest Preschool Development Birth through Five grant, recently announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education. Ohio is among 44 other states to have applied and won a grant, winning among the largest grants.

Ohio’s grant will be administered through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and aims to improve the quality of programming of early care and education serving children from birth to 5.

The $250 million federal program will enable winning states to conduct needs assessments, enhance parental knowledge and choice, plan strategically and improve coordination of care and share best practices among providers.

Chemistry Olympics winners announced

CANFIELD

Canfield High School’s Chemistry Olympics results are:

First place (gold): Holly Eberly, Zoe Kabetso, Jenna Allender and Karaline Lisowski.

Second place (silver): Emilia Aey, Anna Kan, Chloe Kalina, Tony Pannunzio, Jake Hostetter tied with John Gomez, Andrew Morchak, Jackson Crist.

Third place (bronze): Katie Dysert, Claire Audia, Aurora Fares and Olivia Love.

In December and early January, all of the chemistry classes participated in the second Chemistry Olympics. Students divided into teams of four and competed in seven events designed to apply the concepts learned during their time in the courses. The students competed for medals in the individual events and an overall champion trophy.

The materials and prizes for the competition were funded through a $1,500 American Chemical Society Hach Grant.