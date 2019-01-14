Catholic Charities' 'Keep Kids Warm' initiative is this month

YOUNGSTOWN — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Youngstown recently announced a special collection to provide utility assistance to families in need. The “Keep the Kids Warm” collection will take place throughout the month of January.

Donations for this collection can be sent to Catholic Charities, Keep the Kids Warm, P.O. Box 614, Youngstown, OH 44501. Donations can also be made online at www.ccdoy.org.