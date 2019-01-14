Brownlee, Owens to perform at Thomas hall in Akron

AKRON ± Tenor opera star Lawrence Brownlee, a Youngstown native, will team with his friend Eric Owens, a bass-baritone, in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at E.J. Thomas Hall that will range from traditional spirituals and gospel favorites to opera and American popular songs.

Tickets are $25, $40, $45 (free for students of any age) and are advance at tuesdaymusical.org or by phone at 330-761-3460. Tickets will also be sold at the door. A concert conversation with the two singers will precede the show at 6:30 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune observed the duo’s Lyric Opera performance in April 2018, “had the assembled opera aficionados and newbies all but dancing in the aisles.”

Brownlee has performed on the stages of the world’s leading opera companies. The East High graduate is also a champion for autism awareness.

Owens was named Musical America’s 2017 Vocalist of the Year.