Boardman fight results in four arrests

BOARDMAN — A fight that occurred at a Carter Circle apartment early Sunday resulted in four arrests, according to police reports.

Brandi Marie Arias Carnahan, 19, Kane Wiesensee, 17, Nicholas Sammartino, 20, and Donte Spayde, 20, all of Youngstown, forcibly entered an apartment, after an altercation that began with the four victims at a bar downtown.

The victims told police the suspects attacked two of them with a bat and tire jack rod.

The suspects also threw a bottle of whiskey at a car belonging to one of the victims, the victims said.

Police said two victims were bleeding from head wounds when they arrived.

The four suspects were arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary. Weisensee was also arrested for sale of liquor to an underage person and on a warrant from the Mahoning County sheriff for failing to appear in court on a drug-trafficking charge.

Spayde, Sammartino and Carnahan are scheduled to appear in county area court Tuesday morning. Weisensee is being held at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.