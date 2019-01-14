Austintown man to be sentenced in Feb. for son's accidental overdose

YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man pleaded guilty last week for failing to keep his 2-year-old son from accidentally overdosing on an opioid medication.

Michael A. Clark, 37, accepted a deal during pretrial proceedings Jan. 9 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, pleading guilty to one lesser felony count of attempted child endangering, court officials said. His case was set for trial Monday.

In November 2017, Clark’s son – who was 2 years old at the time – overdosed after reportedly ingesting the opioid medication suboxone from a pill Clark reportedly brought into the home, according to an Austintown Police Department report.

Clark is set for sentencing Feb. 27 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum. The judge ordered him not to have any contact with his son, who is now 3.