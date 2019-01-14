Agenda Tuesday
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District, fire advisory committee at 8 a.m., regular meeting at 9 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.
Austintown school board, special session, 5 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Columbiana County Educational Service Center, organizational meeting followed by regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.
Girard Civil Service Commission, special meeting, 4 p.m., mayor’s office conference room, city hall, 100 W. Main St.
Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mahoning County Land Bank board of directors, finance committee meeting, noon, conference room, Suite 202, 20 Federal Place, 20 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
McDonald Village Council committees, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Milton Township trustees, reorganization meeting, 9 a.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.
Newton Township board of zoning appeals, reorganization/business meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
Poland Village Council, caucus at 7 p.m., regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., planning commission conference room, second floor, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.
Village of Lowellville Design and Review Board, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.
Workforce Development Board meeting, 8 a.m., Dutch Village Inn, 150 E. state Route 14, Columbiana.
