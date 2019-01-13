Public Input needed on WRTA service

What: The Western Reserve Transit Authority is reviewing the design of its fixed route service and wants the community’s input. The authority has scheduled a series of public forums during which residents can learn about WRTA services and offer insight on incoming changes to the system, according to a news release.

Times: Forums are set from 5 to 7 p.m. at various branches of Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County.

When: Tuesday, Boardman Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.; Wednesday, East Library, 430 Early Road; Thursday, Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave.; Jan. 23, Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road; Jan. 24: Main Library, 305 Wick Ave.; and Jan. 29: Newport Library, 3730 Market St.

Other: The authority has completed market research on ridership, the general public, human-service agency staff and business people and is now reviewing the performance of each route and the system, “including a review against key development and demographic characteristics,” the release states.