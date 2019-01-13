Winter Adventure Weekend offered at Carter Caves

OLIVE HILL, Ky.

Winter adventures await outdoor enthusiasts this month at Carter Caves State Resort Park in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says the Winter Adventure Weekend will offer 220 activities from Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, including hiking, ice climbing, rappelling and cave tours.

Activities are available for various experience levels, from beginner to advanced, during the four-day event. There is a registration fee of $20, and some activities cost extra. Participants must register to attend.

New activites this year include trail running, a frozen foraging hike and star gazing.

Orlando theme park says yes to early Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla.

People complain about Christmas starting in early November.

But in Orlando, Halloween is going to start just after Labor Day next year.

Universal Orlando Resort announced recently that its Halloween Horror Nights celebration will run on select nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

It’s the earliest start to the theme park resort’s annual celebration of all things horror. The event began Sept. 14 in 2018.

During the fall season, Universal Orlando operates normally during the day but then closes and reopens for the Halloween-themed event at night.

It features haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment.

Rome zoo opens new area for African penguins

ROME

A new area for penguins has opened at Rome’s Bioparco zoo.

The 18 African penguins came to the Italian capital from zoos in Turin, northern Italy, and Bristol, England.

The transfer was part of the European Endangered Species Program, which aims to preserve a population of healthy endangered animals in captivity.

Half of the penguins are female, half are male, and they are all between 2 and 4 years old.

African penguins are an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Alaska winter tourism gains popularity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Winter tourism is growing in Alaska, a state known as a popular summer destination.

Visitor volume grew 33 percent for the fall and winter season over the past decade, the Anchorage Daily News reported .

Winter business also has been up for the Alaska Railroad for the past few years, including a rise in visitors from Asia coming to see Alaska’s night sky. Ridership on winter passenger trains grew 33 percent between the winter of 2015-2016 and the following year, according to railroad spokeswoman Meghan Clemons.

The railroad has added more train service to accommodate the larger numbers.

The railroad’s vice president of marketing, Dale Wade, said visitors from Asia are one factor for the upswing. Seeing the aurora borealis is a popular goal for many of them.

“Winter is suddenly very popular, and it’s growing steadily for the last three years,” said Wade. There wasn’t a “significant market for it” before that, he said.

Associated Press