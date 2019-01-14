'Ultrasonic waves' incited man to shoot, kill cop

Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif.

The man who shot and killed a rookie California police officer left a letter on the bed in the home where he lived claiming police bombarded him with ultrasonic waves, officials said.

Police in the college town of Davis near Sacramento on Saturday made public the one-paragraph letter they said was written by Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48. He killed himself Thursday after fatally shooting Officer Natalie Corona.

Police spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov said the paper was found face up on the gunman’s bed.

“The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic (sic) waves meant to keep dogs from barking,” the letter said. “I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect (sic) on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore.”

The handwritten note was signed “Citizen Kevin Limbaugh.” Also recovered as evidence from the man’s home were two unregistered guns.

Davis police did not immediately respond Sunday to a telephone message seeking comment on whether Limbaugh had reported his claims to officials.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the ambush shooting of the 22-year-old officer as she investigated a car accident.

The Sacramento Bee reported that court documents show Limbaugh was charged and convicted in a battery case last fall, and he agreed in November to surrender the weapon.

The case stemmed from Limbaugh getting arrested in September for assaulting someone at Cache Creek Casino, Yolo County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Davis said.

Authorities have not determined where Limbaugh obtained the two semi-automatic handguns he was believed to have used in the Thursday night attack that killed Corona.

Police said a gunman on a bicycle ambushed the officer, shooting her from the shadows as she investigated a car accident, then reloaded and narrowly avoided wounding others before walking home.