Limelights and career paths

The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association announced the election of two new board members: C. Tucker Cope Jr. of C. Tucker Cope & Associates Inc. and David Bergholz of Chief Buildings, according to a news release.

Cope, the president/owner of C. Tucker Cope & Associates, has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry.

Cope’s parents, Tucker Sr. and Linda, founded the firm. After graduating with bachelor and master degrees in civil engineering from Case Western Reserve University, Cope worked as a design engineer at American Buildings Co. He then returned home to the family business and grew the company into a design-build Corporation, in addition to adding an engineering design component in 2014.

Bergholz, who recently celebrated 40 years with Chief Industries’ building division, is the customer- service manager for Chief Buildings.

He began his career in drafting and has worked in computer programing, CADD, drafting management, R&D and now in customer service.

The MBCEA formed in 1968 to serve the needs of metal-building contractors and erectors.

NextHome GO30 Realty announced the hiring of sales agent Tabetha Frantz.

After graduating from United Local High School and earning her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University, Frantz completed her real-estate requirements through Hondros College.

Frantz is a member of the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors, the Ohio Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Frantz lives in Salem with her two children. Visit her website at TabSoldIt.com.

Bodine Perry, a national accounting firm with offices in Canfield, Columbus, Hubbard and Naples, Fla., announced numerous recent employee promotions within the firm. The firm specializes in tax services, auditing, retirement planning, business services and all levels of accounting for businesses and individuals.

Dyam Sanchez has been promoted to senior manager of the Naples office; Paul Fullerman is now a senior manager at the Columbus office; Justin Yost is now a senior manager; and Samantha Marucci has been promoted to senior accountant.

“It’s always a proud moment to watch members of our team continue to grow and gain even more experience in the industry. I am confident in their abilities within these new positions, and I am looking forward to their continued growth with our team,” said Matt Bodine, Bodine Perry co-founder.

Bodine Perry was founded by Bodine and Daniel Perry in 2002 in Ohio.