Sunrise Inn in Warren celebrates anniversary

WARREN

Sunrise Inn, 510 E. Market St., recently announced it is celebrating 90 years in business in 2019.

The inn was established in 1929, during the Prohibition era, according to a news release, which also notes the establishment is known for its pizzas, garlic chicken, wings, burgers, sandwiches and more.

The 90th anniversary celebration recently kicked off with a contest with 21 WFMJ-TV. Beginning Monday, 12 weekly winners will receive $100 Sunrise Inn gift certificates and one grand-prize winner will be awarded a Sunrise Inn gift certificate for $1,929 on April 1.

The contest is open to Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties. Participants may enter once per day through March 27. Enter the contest here: http://www.wfmj.com/category/334323/sunrise-inn-celebrates-90-years

Staff/wire reports