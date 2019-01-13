Struthers has two years to build a fire station

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

The clock is ticking for the city of Struthers to build a new fire station at 238 Elm St.

City council last week authorized Struthers to enter into a property transfer agreement with Dan Becker, the owner of Davis-Becker Funeral Homes, for the parcel that sits at the fork of Elm Court and Elm Street.

Becker is donating the land to the city, but the donation is conditional; the city has two years to begin construction on a new fire station at the site or it reverts to Becker.

Mayor Terry Stocker said the city’s first major undertaking will be to demolish the empty building that once housed Faith Fellowship Church, which currently occupies the land.

In 2013, the city produced a report examining potential sites for new fire stations, and determined in that report that Becker’s site was ideal for a new location.

Before the city can demolish the building, however, the residents of Struthers will first have to vote in favor of a fire levy in November to repay money the city will borrow to pay for the project.

Gary Diorio, the city’s engineer and a project manager for MS Consultants, said the project is likely to cost in the range of $1.8 million.

Stocker said the city would likely know the millage necessary for the project by early spring. It will be the first police or fire levy brought to vote under Stocker’s tenure as mayor.

If the fire levy is rejected or the city fails to commence construction on the station – in the language of the contract, commence is defined as “completion of plans and specifications for the fire station, issuance of required permits for the construction and excavation of the property and construction of the foundation required to build the fire station” – then the property reverts to Becker.

The only other stipulation attached to the deal is that the city include a plaque commemorating Becker’s father, Hazen Becker, who worked as a firefighter for more than 50 years.

The younger Becker also served as a volunteer firefighter for the city for 20 years.

“The city has needed a new main fire station for awhile now,” Becker said. “They’ve been talking about it for years now. Hopefully the donation will help move the process along.”

The city’s current fire station at 96 Elm St. was built in 1942.

The contract also allows for the land to be used as an ancillary police station in addition to the fire station.

While the new station will be slightly farther from the Mahoning River – and thus farther from the city’s North Side – Stocker said response times wouldn’t change at all, and any plans to change or close the North Side fire station would be left for future administrations.

Councilman Dallas Bigley, D-at large, who chairs city council’s police and fire committee, said the proposed new station will be capable of housing two fire engines and two small vehicles, and will have opposing sets of bay doors to prevent trucks having to back into the station.

According to the city’s current plans, the station will include approximately 3,000 square feet of garage space and around 3,300 square feet of living space.

Councilman Michael Patrick, D-at large, and a 26-year volunteer firefighter, had previously voiced concerns that a now-defunct plan to build two additional vehicle bays onto the current station would slow progress on the construction of a new one.

Wednesday, he expressed relief that another hurdle between the city and a new station had been cleared.

“I’m glad to see we have some concrete movement to replace our fire station,” Patrick said.

The station will also include a community room for meetings and 20 parking spaces on the grounds.

“We’re grateful for Mr. Becker’s donation. It’s going to save the city money and help us get a new station,” Stocker said. “He’s always supported the city.”