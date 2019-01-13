STEM is morphing to STEAM at Youngstown’s public library

By William K. Alcorn

YOUNGSTOWN

Just a few minutes after kids arrived Saturday at the Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s STEAM program they were deeply engrossed in using dominos, batteries, styrofoam blocks and other stuff to build fascinating things.

That was the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) portion on display at the library Saturday that has morphed into STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

“STEAM, which added an “A” to STEM, is today’s ‘hot topic,’ said Haneen Ali-Samad of Boardman, a part-time youth services librarian.

“STEAM is not only educational, it’s fun. The “A” helps keep the kids interested,” said Ali-Samad before the session started.

But Saturday, the focus was on engineering and technology.

“The kids built their own activities, standing up dominoes, for instance, to create a chain reaction; and using foam blocks to build structures,” said Ali-Samad, workshop leader.

Adam Seefeldt said his son, Joseph, a student at Harding Elementary School, has been to several STEM programs. “He likes to come to these things,” he said.

“It’s better to do this than have him glued to a video game,” Chynna Littlejohn said of her son, D.J. Rudolph, 7, who is a student at Valley Christian School.

“His favorite thing is Spiderman. He has watched every Spiderman movie, and for Christmas he received a Play Station that came with a Spiderman game,” Littlejohn said.

Despite never having been to the STEAM session, it having no Spiderman, and being among the youngest, D.J. seemed to work well with the other kids and have a good time.

Douglas and Aidan Stoudt of Poland, 10 and 8 respectively, have been to numerous library programs, said their mother, Mary Ann Stoudt.

“Both kids love anything technology related and both have expressed an interest in engineering,” their mother said.

“I like to bring them programs that help develop their interest in many things,” she said.

One of Douglas’ other interests is membership in the Youngstown 4-H Clover Crew, which does not involve livestock. Aidan is not yet old enough for that group.

Douglas’ interest in engineering led to him develop a 4-H project, “Science Fun with Electricity,” which was judged the best project in Mahoning County and qualified him for the Ohio State Fair where he won the highest honor for nonlivestock projects, said his mother.

Despite their interest in science, they are not one-dimensional, Stoudt said. Both boys are members of the youth choir at Holy Family Church, and Douglas plays trumpet in the school band.

“We offer all of the library’s programs, ranging from those for babies to adults ... from business to genealogy, at all the library branches,” Ali-Samad said.