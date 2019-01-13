Power of the Arts host art contests

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Power of the Arts is hosting a series of art contests with the winning images to be displayed on the outside of Western Reserve Transit Authority buses.

Artists of any age who live in Mahoning or Trumbull counties are eligible to submit their work. The contest is free, thanks to sponsors from throughout the community, according to a POA news release.

The contests will be judged by local artists. Winning artists will receive a $100 honorarium and be invited to a reception where they will meet their sponsors. The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will host the reception and display the winning images for the public.

The project sizes vary, from 21-by-59 inches to a full wrap, which will cover the bus. Art will be on buses in spring or summer for at least one month.

Artists are limited to one submission per contest, but may submit to more than one contest if they qualify. Entries are not limited to 2D work such as drawing, painting, photography and collage. Sculptures, ceramics and other 3D media may also be photographed and entered.

For information, email poa.info@gmail.com or visit https://www.powerofthearts.org/go-art-contests.