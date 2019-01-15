Ports report imports slow down after rush to beat tariffs

WASHINGTON

The National Retail Federation reported that imports at the nation’s major retail container ports have slowed down following a monthslong rush to beat increased tariffs on goods from China.

That’s according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the NRF and Hackett Associates.

“Retailers have also brought in much of their spring merchandise early to protect consumers against higher prices that will eventually come with tariffs,” said Jonathan Gold, NRF vice president for supply chain and customs policy. “Our industry is hoping the talks currently underway will bring an end to this ill-advised trade war and result in a more appropriate way of responding to China’s trade abuses that won’t force American consumers, workers and businesses to pay the price.”