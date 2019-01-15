New U-Haul dealer opens at Red & White Landsdowne

YOUNGSTOWN

A new U-Haul neighborhood dealer is open in Youngstown, according to an announcement from U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc.

Red & White Lansdowne, 1721 Landsdowne Blvd., is now offering U-Haul products and services, including trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 330-531-6399 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Youngstown-OH-44505/055102/.