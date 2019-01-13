MILESTONES

Lawyer

Michael R. Briach of Austintown has graduated cum laude from the University of Cincinnati College of Law with his juris doctorate degree.

While there, he was the executive director of the Moot Court Honor Board and externed for the Judge Michael R. Barrett of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Atty. Briach also served as a clerk for several law firms.

In 2015, he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice from the University of Akron, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Briach passed the bar exam in July and was sworn in Nov. 13. He is now an associate attorney at the law firm of Robert A. Klingler Co. L.P.A. in Cincinnati, where he represents individuals in employment, business and personal-injury disputes.

Briach is the son of Michael and Lynda Briach of Austintown.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.