BUSINESS DIGEST || Health & Wellness Expo on tap at Covelli Centre

Health & Wellness Expo on tap at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN

The Valley Health & Wellness Expo, presented by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 at the Covelli Centre downtown.

Early-bird deadlines for vendor registration and sponsorship are approaching.

Early-bird deadline for vendor registration is Feb. 1. Prices ranges from $1,000 to $2,500. The registration price increases by $250 after that date.

The sponsorship deadline is Friday. Sponsors who register after this date may not be included in all promotional materials.

For information, contact Mary Beth Wyko at the chamber at 330-744-2131, ext. 1212, or visit valleyhealthandwellnessexpo.com.

Ports report imports slow down after rush to beat tariffs

WASHINGTON

The National Retail Federation reported that imports at the nation’s major retail container ports have slowed down following a monthslong rush to beat increased tariffs on goods from China.

That’s according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the NRF and Hackett Associates.

“Retailers have also brought in much of their spring merchandise early to protect consumers against higher prices that will eventually come with tariffs,” said Jonathan Gold, NRF vice president for supply chain and customs policy. “Our industry is hoping the talks currently underway will bring an end to this ill-advised trade war and result in a more appropriate way of responding to China’s trade abuses that won’t force American consumers, workers and businesses to pay the price.”

New U-Haul dealer opens at Red & White Landsdowne

YOUNGSTOWN

A new U-Haul neighborhood dealer is open in Youngstown, according to an announcement from U-Haul Co. of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc.

Red & White Lansdowne, 1721 Landsdowne Blvd., is now offering U-Haul products and services, including trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 330-531-6399 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Youngstown-OH-44505/055102/.

Sunrise Inn in Warren celebrates anniversary

WARREN

Sunrise Inn, 510 E. Market St., recently announced it is celebrating 90 years in business in 2019.

The inn was established in 1929, during the Prohibition era, according to a news release, which also notes the establishment is known for its pizzas, garlic chicken, wings, burgers, sandwiches and more.

The 90th anniversary celebration recently kicked off with a contest with 21 WFMJ-TV. Beginning Monday, 12 weekly winners will receive $100 Sunrise Inn gift certificates and one grand-prize winner will be awarded a Sunrise Inn gift certificate for $1,929 on April 1.

The contest is open to Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties. Participants may enter once per day through March 27. Enter the contest here: http://www.wfmj.com/category/334323/sunrise-inn-celebrates-90-years

