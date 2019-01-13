METRO DIGEST || Gemstone legends, myths program

Gemstone legends, myths at Munnell

MERCER, PA.

Mercer County Conservation District will welcome Kathy Uglow of Crawford Conservation District for a free program concerning the myths and legends that surround gemstones from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road. The program is intended for all ages. Call 724-662-2242 to pre-register.

Feather-painting

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, will host a feather-painting class taught by Brandon Cowie from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21. All materials will be provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $30 is required by Friday. To register and pay, call 724-662-2242 or mail a check, payable to Munnell Run Farm, to 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300.

‘I Have a Dream”

YOUNGSTOWN

The YWCA on 25 W. Rayen Ave. will host a presentation on the principles of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Kim Hamilton, an “empowerment manager” and registered nurse, hosts self-awareness events each month where people can learn how to better themselves.

During the free event, Hamilton will examine the principles of King’s famous speech and talk about how people can relate them to their lives.

There will be vendors and light refreshments. For information, call Hamilton at 330-720-3456.