COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

Sonnenberg Mutual Insurance v. Amy Phillips, personal injury.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Keith Sell, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Thomas Hubbard, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Paula Miller, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kinda Martin, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Harley Shaw, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ray Mills, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lee Leininger, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Connie Benner, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John McClellan, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michelle Jackson, money.

Synchrony Bank v. Ashley Smith, money.

Divorces Asked

Jordan Behanna, 817 Cain St., East Liverpool, v. Justin Behanna, 880 Cain St., East Liverpool.

divorces granted

Leonard Reinhart v. Tracy Reinhart.

Dissolutions asked

Jason Wallace, East Liverpool, and Amanda Wallace, 1352 Etruria St., East Liverpool.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Jennifer Burt and Tadley Burt.

Nathan Chase and Jo-Hanna Chase.

Jacob Stratton and Frankie Stratton.

Docket

Unifund CCR LLC v. Chad Hysong, judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Kelly Kennedy et al, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Bank of New York Mellon v. David R. Vogt et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Rebecca L. Morse et al, foreclosure.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Travis M. Hagans, default.

Fred Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Tina M. Gallison et al, dismissed.

Tracy D. Bradley v. Ellwood Engineered Castings Co. et al, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kenneth Wolfe, dismissed.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Leticia N. Smith, dismissed.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Galen Schrecengost et al, dismissed.

Brandy Alfreno v. Chris Alfreno, dismissed.

Andrew D. Logan v. Chris Alfreno, dismissed.

State of Ohio Court of Appeals v. Charmaine Bracy, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eric D. Dotson Sr. et al, dismissed.

State v. Willie J. Hill Jr., sentenced.

State v. Yirande Rosete, sentenced.

State v. Tyrell J. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Alexander M. Lough, sentenced.

Janie Slater v. Eddie Gore et al, settled.

Domestic cases dismissed

Heather M. Hildack v. Roger A. Hildack, dismissed.

Meghan Hiland v. Frank A. Hiland, dismissed.

divorces GRANTED

Kenneth J. David v. Maryann David.

Ted E. Bloom v. Gina M. Bloom.

Ethan Hoffman v. Cynthia Hoffman.

Tina Keeran v. Matthew Keeran.

Dissolutions GRANTED

Alvin D. Mercer and Michelle Mercer.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

David C. Hall, 22, of 7053 West Blvd., Apartment 75, Boardman, and Allison M. Hobson, 24, of same.

Grant Walker Williams, 25, of 1249 Yerian Road, North Lima, and Jennifer Leigh Horn, 22, of 6557 E. Garfield Road, Petersburg.

Chad Michael Estep, 26, of 558 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, and Denise Kathleen Jenkins, 29, of 1248 Brittain St., Youngstown.

Vincent C. Barber, 56, of 412 Emerson Ave, Farrell, Pa., and Jill E. Hoolahan, 37, of 630 Gibson St., Youngstown.

Adam Q. Shaffer, 37, of 1914 Peachtree Court, Poland, and Gina M. Vicarel, 37, of 2266 Country Lane, Poland.

Divorces

Krista M. Graham, of 560 W. Wilson St., Struthers, v. Andrew P. Graham, of 8005 W. Calla Road, Canfield.

Shawn Ledsome, of 725 W. Oregon Ave., Sebring, v. Sierra Ledsome, of 306 1/2 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Sebring.

Katelynn Marucci, of 779 Forest Ridge Drive, Boardman, v. Scott T. Marucci Jr., of 4016 Via Cassia, Poland.

John Degarmo, of 14045 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, v. Alesha Degarmo, of 1356 Collar Price Road, Hubbard.

Julio E. Aviles, of 164 S. Jackson St., Youngstown, v. Cynthia Aviles.

New Complaints

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. John W. Foster et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Nicole A. Campana, complaint.

Easy Rentals LLC v. Joshua Schmidt, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. McKinley Industries LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Raymond L. Pick et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rachel M. Wagner et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Russell C. Hixson et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward M. Velar et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Res-Com Properties LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michelle Spivey et al, foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Joelle Quade et al, foreclosure.

Robert K. Hay v. Timothy White, money.

City of Youngstown v. Joseph Dantona, money.

Shops at Cornersburg LLC v. Cathe Eliseo, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Loretta Frances Ingram et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Christian A. Hostetler et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Shawna M. Roberts et al, foreclosure.

Ann Kafka v. ARS Recycling Systems LLC et al, jury demand (2).

Linda L. Michael v. Sarah Morrison et al, jury demand.

Chemical Bank v. Jeanne Joshua et al, money and foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Patsy J. Lucente et al, foreclosure.

Home Investment Fund II LP v. Richelle Jones et al, foreclosure.

Deborah Marin v. Austintown Township Board of Trustees et al, jury demand.

Carmen L. Rodriguez v. Joellen C. Paris et al, other torts.

John M. Kraysets Jr. et al v. Anthony E. Ellison et al, other torts.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bryan W. Paramore et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Heather Markley et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Bruce T. Vrable et al, foreclosure.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cecelia Palguta, money.

HSBC Bank USA National Association v. Bethany R. Martinez et al, foreclosure.

Melody Eaton-Holt v. International Towers property manager, complaint.

Lisa Porterfield et al v. Stephanie A. Valentine et al, other torts.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Rhonda L. Parm Lovett et al, foreclosure.

SQS Express LLC et al v. Robert Rohrbaugh et al, other civil.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Dorthy L. Mixon et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Frank W. Marr, complaint.

GameChange Solar LP v. Hynes Industries Inc., complaint.

MidFirst Bank v. Christopher A. Angeloff et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. James L. Snyder et al, foreclosure.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Phillip W. Brenner, money.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Timishia J. Howell, complaint.

Founders Insurance Co. v. Raheem J. Silva, complaint.

Daniel R. Yemma v. EL Concept LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Maurice Evans et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sons of Sicily, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Pekou Corp., foreclosure.

Lori Lumsden v. Christal McMillan, jury demand.

DOCKET

State v. Jena K. Whittington, pleads guilty.

State v. Kendal B. Morris, sentenced.

State v. Donyelle Prestley, sentenced.

State v. Anita Hahn, sentenced.

State v. Richard C. Tunison III, pleads guilty.

State v. Juan Phillips, sentenced.

State v. Charles Avitable, sentenced.

State v. Diane Galchick, sentenced.

State v. Marco D. Hammond Jr., sentenced (2).

State v. Francisco J. Cruz, sentenced.

State v. Francisco J. Crus, dismissed.

State v. Willie L. Oliver Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Jeremy M. Tomlin, pleads guilty.

State v. Briawna A. Hayes, sentenced.

State v. Stacy D. Holcomb, pleads guilty.

State v. Jerry Robinson, pleads guilty.

State v. Lawrence R. Reed, pleads guilty.

State v. Alexander T. Morland, pleads guilty.

State v. Adam L. Dziedzic, pleads guilty.

State v. Kevin P. McNally, required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Jerrell Shorter, sentenced.

State v. Ryan Friendly, pleads guilty.

State v. Michelle L. Longmire, pleads guilty.

State v. Mark Wallace, pleads guilty.

State v. Lafra J. Bell, pleads guilty.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kimberly Mancino et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Odessa E. Lawrence et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paula J. Cambert et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth Gandy et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Rose Jordan v. Lukas Harvischak et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Troy L. Barron et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Kofee L. Lilly et al, dismissed.

Lolita L. Ratliff v. Michelle E. McElhaney et al, dismissed.

TD Bank USA N.A. v. Latrina Yates, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

PNC Bank National Association v. Michael Tornincasa et al, foreclosure.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Debra Melillo, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

State v. William Kyzer, sentenced.

State v. Breyonna Moore, sentenced (3) and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Austin Little-Joe, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Jason L. Gibson, sentenced (2).

State v. Donald Goard, sentenced.

First Select Inc. et al v. Michael J. Murphy, order of magistrate.

National Credit Acceptance Inc. et al v. William E. Richards III, order of magistrate.

NBRT Properties LLC v. ATFH Real Property LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Cardinal Joint Fire District et al v. Frank Kalan et al, decision of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

Waste Management of Ohio Inc. v. James Delgratta et al, order of magistrate.

Michael L. Hoza Jr. et al v. Arms Trucking Co. et al, dismissed.

L.F. Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Linda Spassil v. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

KTSDI LLC v. Sean Crowe, order of magistrate.

Frank A. Scrocco et al v. Lucy G. McCarty et al, order of magistrate.

Joyce M. Kirkpatrick et al v. James J. Hunter et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. Accretive Properties LLC et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Stewart D. Parker, pleads guilty.

State v. Malachi M. Graham, dismissed.

State v. Jonathan A. Spikes, dismissed.

State v. Jill Constable, dismissed.

State v. Casia DuBose, judgment entry.

Perry Chickonoski v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., dismissed.

Mary J. Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

John D. Bell et al v. Countryside Inn LLC et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Jack W. Yorkovich et al v. Nicholas Styn MD et al, settled and dismissed.

Mid America Mortgage v. Jennifer Roach et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Lisa M. Rembowski v. George E. Moss et al, settled and dismissed.

Ernie Underwood v. Spectrum Metal Finishing Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

AAA Customs LLC v. Jonathan O’Connor et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Dorothy Dennis et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Kimberly A. Wofton et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Erin Gilmore et al, foreclosure.

April Solic et al v. Joshua Richardson, order of magistrate.

Kelley Gallagher v. Matthew Beiling et al, order of magistrate.

Carla Krawczenski v. Walmart Stores East LP, order of magsitrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Joshua Gould et al, order of magistrate.

Donald A. Simmons et al v. Kuntz Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

Brandi Love v. Johanne M. Uhrain et al, order of magistrate.

Karen S. Cabuno v. Susan Missik et al, order of magistrate.

Kim L. Laney v. Tanya A. Scaduto et al, settled.

Mariluz Cortez v. Sherry Courtney et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Dana Wallace, sentenced.

State v. Charles Parisi Jr., sentenced.

State v. Demetrius Rogers, pleads guilty.

State v. Joshua A. Steetle, sentenced.

State v. Regina Petrosky, pleads guilty.

State v. Angela Orr, sentenced.

State v. Jimmy Moore Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Daishon L. White, pleads guilty.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Mindy Krcelic et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Thomas R. Skelton et al, order of magistrate.

Tiffany Mraz et al v. Nicholas M. Garritano D.O. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, settled.

Erica Hite v. Ohio State Penitentiary et al, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry R. Manganaro, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Patrick E. Stevens et al, order of confirmation and distribution.

Jason R. Bukovac v. Ohio Department of Transportation et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Raymond Gonzalez et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Aubrey Manning et al, order of magistrate.

Finance of America Reverse LLC v. Jeffrey T. May et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Jacqueline M. Baugh et al, order of magistrate.

Jose A.R. Rosa v. Alexa M. Million, order of magistrate.

Tina M. Epperheart et al v. David Lilley et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Charlotte A. Martin et al, dismissed.

Candice P. Larocca et al v. Gateways to Better Living Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Charles A. Armstrong, order of magistrate.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Kimberly Ayres et al, dismissed.

State v. Matthew Davis, sentenced.

State v. Laneer McKinney, sentenced.

State v. Ronald J. Adams, pleads guilty.

State v. Akaia B. Hutchins, pleads guilty.

State v. Justin D. Bennett, sentenced.

State v. Melvin Johnson III, judgment entry.

State v. Brandon Domer, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Nyasia I. Lopez, pleads guilty.