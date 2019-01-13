Boardman officer dies while off duty

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Boardman police officer Heather Dobbins, 40, died while off duty early Friday morning in Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness.

According to the Boardman Police Department Facebook page, Dobbins joined the department in January 2003 and served “with distinction” for 16 years.

“Heather will be remembered for her dedication to the community, professionalism and above all her kindness that she displayed on a daily basis. Please keep Heather and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Facebook post said.

Dobbin’s death is being felt throughout the community, said police Chief Todd Werth.

“It’s no surprise the number of positive stories we are hearing from people around the community who interacted with Heather over the years,” Werth told The Vindicator. “She was a dedicated officer who had a positive impact on peoples’ lives.”

Dobbins, formerly of Salem and a 1996 graduate of Salem High School, received a criminal justice degree from Youngstown State University and enrolled in the Youngstown Police Academy. She also received a bachelor’s degree in education, also from YSU.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul Catholic Church. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship trust fund for Heather’s daughter, Olivia Dobbins, of Boardman.