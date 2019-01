Agenda Monday

Austintown township trustees, re-organizational and regular meeting, 3 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 4 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Columbiana County Board of Revision, reorganizational meeting, 10 a.m.; data-processing board meeting, 10:15 a.m., auditor’s conference room, 105 S. Market St., Lisbon.

Girard city council, 7 p.m., 100 W. Main St.

Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., re-organizational and regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lordstown Village Council, finance committee meeting at 1 p.m., work session at 1:15 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County commissioners re-organizational meeting, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center governing board, 5:30 p.m., career and technical center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, community relations and marketing committee meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, 2nd floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom board of directors, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.

Niles school board, organizational meeting at 6 p.m., regular meeting at 6:15 p.m., 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Poland school board, organizational meeting at 6 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Ave.

Salem school board, special board meeting, 6 p.m.; organizational meeting, 6:45 p.m., regular board meeting immediately following, Salem High School, 1200 E. Sixth St.

