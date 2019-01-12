Trumbull MetroParks hopes to create park at Coalburg Lake

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

The Trumbull County MetroParks board submitted a grant application to provide funding needed to acquire the 356-acre Coalburg Lake property in Hubbard Township.

Securing Clean Ohio funds will be vital to purchase the property. The board hopes to use the property to create a park, which entails recreational and conservation efforts.

The Coalburg Lake property is situated near Collar Price Road and Stewart Sharon Road. It straddles Brookfield and Hubbard townships.

The current owner is the Coalburg Land Partners LLC, according to the Trumbull County Auditor website.

It will cost $2 million to acquire and appraise the property, and the board requested $1.8 million from the fund.

If the grant is awarded to the board, Zachary Svette, operations director of the Trumbull County MetroParks, said the board can start on a project that could include walking trails and perhaps kayaking, depending on the depth and water quality of the lake.

“We’ll do water quality testing to determine water quality on the lake, because we want to make sure we are aware of anything up front,” he said.

Testing will also be conducted on a dam on the property.

“Along with water quality, it’s highly important for my board and myself that there be no issue with that dam before we accept it, so there will have to be inspections done before any acceptance of the property or grant funding,” he said.

Svette noted there aren’t any MetroParks east of Howland in Trumbull County.

“To get something on the east side is very important in delivering recreational opportunities to the east side of Trumbull County, particularly Brookfield, Hubbard, Girard and Vienna – all of Trumbull County can access it but those local communities will be the beneficiaries of that opportunity.”

The board will work with Brookfield and Hubbard township officials on the project.

“Once we know the funding will be in place to purchase it, we will be going back to Hubbard and Brookfield to determine the exact nature of a partnership between all entities,” he said.