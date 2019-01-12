Suspect arrested

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested one of two men secretly indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

The marshals, however, did not release the suspect’s name, deferring to city police, who refused to release any details about the case until the other suspect is in custody.

The men also are charged with felonious assault and being felons in illegal possession of a firearm.

Drivers identified

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two drivers involved in a fatal head-on crash Friday morning in Mahoning Township.

Jerald C. Essad, 36, of Youngstown, was driving east along U.S. Route 224 near the intersection of Carbon Micco Road when he crossed the center line and struck the front-left side of the vehicle being driven by Justin M. Palmer, 34, of New Castle, according to a state police report.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene. Essad was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with unspecified injuries, state police said. The crash occurred just before 9 a.m.

Coroner rules man’s death a homicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner ruled Tuesday’s death of D’Anthony R. Williams, 22, a homicide as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

His autopsy was conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After neighbors heard gunshots on West Avenue and Hall Street Northwest at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police found Williams lying in a field off of West Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Williams had addresses on Peace Avenue Southwest and North Feederle Drive Southeast in recent criminal cases on file in Warren Municipal Court.

Capt. Rob Massucci of the Warren Police Department said there have been no arrests in the case.

Ramp closures

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation reminds motorists Interstate 680 to state Route 193 north ramp and the state Route 193 to Interstate 680 ramp will be closed between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for tree and brush removal until Jan. 25. All work is weather dependent.

Austintown man reports items stolen

AUSTINTOWN

A Northwood Avenue man claims someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics from his home Thursday after cutting the combination lock to the residence.

The man reported two video-game consoles, more than a dozen games and a subwoofer were stolen after he left the house Thursday morning, according to a township police report.

The man told police the combination lock used to secure the home was cut. The victim’s uncle said he later that day found the home’s front and garage doors open and the home “ransacked.”

The uncle reported an employee of a Cleveland-based property-management company was there that day “winterizing the residence due to it going into foreclosure,” according to the report. The victim told police he believes that worker cut the lock.

He also noticed two plastic totes were missing and could have been used to conceal items being taken from the residence. Two other pieces of the man’s sound system were left by the front door, the man said.

