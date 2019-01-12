Man arraigned after truck set on fire in front of cop

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a West Earle Avenue man who tried to set a truck on fire Thursday night in front of a police officer was arrested after a struggle.

Curtis Daye Jr., 27, was arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of arson and resisting arrest. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set his bond at $10,000.

Police were called about 5:10 p.m. for a report of a fight on the South Side. When the first officer arrived, he saw Daye standing next to a truck that was parked in the middle of the street. Reports said Daye lit a rag and put the rag in the gas tank of the truck, which then caught fire briefly, burning some paint before the fire extinguished itself.

The officer tried to arrest Daye at gunpoint after Daye approached the officer with his hand on his hip, as if he had a gun. Daye walked toward the officer with his fists balled, telling the officer to shoot him, reports said.

Another officer arrived and tried to use a stun weapon on Daye, but it did not work. The two officers struggled with Daye before they were able to handcuff him, reports said.

Reports said the truck recently had been stolen. A receiving-stolen-property charge was filed against him late Friday afternoon for the stolen truck.