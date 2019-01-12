Kravitz offers deal on sandwiches to federal employees

LIBERTY

Employees affected by the government shutdown can get a half-price sandwich at Kravitz Deli.

The restaurant at 3135 Belmont Ave. is offering half-price carry-out or dine-in sandwiches to anyone who shows their federal ID.

Owner Jack Kravitz said he will keep the offer, which began Friday, in place until the shutdown is over.

Extreme Air to be open when Valley schools are closed

Extreme Air Trampoline Park, which has locations in Boardman and Niles, announced it will be open on all school snow days, offering trampoline basketball, dodgeball and more than 10,000 square feet of jumping space.

When local schools close, Extreme Air will open early, at noon, at both its locations. Visit ExtremeAirParks.com for information about the facilities.

US stocks close slightly lower on day of broken streaks

NEW YORK

U.S. stock indexes nestled a hair lower Friday after the falling price of oil weighed on energy companies, but the S&P 500 nevertheless closed out its third-straight winning week after a brutal stretch in December.

It was a day full of broken streaks – oil fell for the first time in two weeks, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sank to its first loss in more than a week – but the market remained calm through it. Gradual moves for markets in recent days have offered a respite after the tumultuous trading that rocked investors in late 2018.

Florida governor suspends sheriff over school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

New Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday over his handling of February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, saying he “repeatedly failed and has demonstrated a pattern of poor leadership.”

The Republican governor flew to Fort Lauderdale three days after taking office to remove the Democratic sheriff, appointing a former police sergeant to serve as acting sheriff. Gregory Tony, 40, worked for Coral Springs police for 12 years before leaving in 2016 to start a company specializing in active-shooter training. He is the first African-American to serve as Broward’s sheriff.

Jury strips Mongols biker gang of trademark logo

LOS ANGELES

A California jury decided Friday that the Mongols motorcycle gang should be stripped of its trademarked logo in a first-of-its-kind verdict, federal prosecutors said.

The jury in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana previously found Mongol Nation, the entity that owns the image of a Mongol warrior on a chopper, guilty of racketeering and conspiracy.

The verdict caps an unusual decade-long quest by prosecutors to dismantle the gang responsible for drug dealing and murder by seizing control of the trademark they said was core to the gang’s identity.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 28.55‚àí0.43

Aqua America, .20 33.91‚àí0.01

Avalon Holdings,2.870.038

Chemical Bank, .2840.40‚àí0.12

Community Health Sys, .213.760.03

Cortland Bancorp, .1119.50‚àí0.60

Farmers Nat., .0712.77‚àí0.30

First Energy, .36 38.37‚àí0.21

Fifth/Third, .1625.060.14

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1210.840.18

General Motors, .3837.182.45

General Electric, .128.940.00

Huntington Bank, .11 12.630.07

JP Morgan Chase, .5699.91‚àí0.48

Key Corp, .1115.960.16

Macy’s, .38 25.42‚àí0.69

Parker Hannifin, .76157.980.02

PNC, .75120.050.46

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88172.35‚àí1.00

Stoneridge 27.42‚àí0.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.12‚àí0.06

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.